MUSKEGON — Shelby stumbled Friday night, dropping an upset loss to Oakridge in West Michigan Conference action, 61-53.

The Tigers (8-6, 6-4 WMC) held a 19-13 lead after a quarter, but were outscored in every remaining frame as the Eagles, who have struggled all year, roared back for a big win.

Kendall Zoulek and Lexi Schultz both had big games for the Tigers. Zoulek scored 22 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, and Lexi Schultz had 21 points and eight boards. Lauren Brown snagged 11 rebounds, but every Tiger but Zoulek and Schultz combined for only 10 points.