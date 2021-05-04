MONTAGUE — Shelby held on to fourth place by two shots Monday at the third West Michigan Conference golf jamboree of the season, held at Old Channel Trail Golf Course.
The Tigers shot a 208 to beat out Oakridge for fourth place by two strokes. Hart shot a 237, placing sixth.
Shelby coach Fred Inglis said his team occasionally tried to do too much to recover when things went awry on the challenging Valley half of the 18-hole course.
“The Valley Course was a real challenge with the tight fairways, and I think the golfers tried to recover from errant shots by making difficult second shots,” Inglis said. “I appreciate their fearless attitude, but sometimes taking their medicine and just getting back to a playable position could have saved some strokes.”
However, Blake Eitniear shot a career-best 48 for the Tigers to lead county players. Sam Satterlee posted a 50, and Brandon Rabe and Hunter Danes each shot 55s.
For Hart, Jake VanderWilk posted a 53, followed by Kohen Porter with a 60, Braeden Carskadon with a 61 and Ben Lipps with a 63.