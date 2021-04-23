SHELBY — Shelby finished fifth and Hart took sixth Thursday at the Oakridge Jamboree, which was played at Oceana Golf Club in Shelby.
The Tigers struggled with putting, coach Fred Inglis said, as they put up a team score of 231. Hart's score was 255.
"(Putting) cost them too many strokes," Inglis said of his Tigers.
Hart's Jake VanderWilk had the county's best individual performance, shooting a 53. Shelby's Blake Eitniear led his team with a 55.
Also for the Tigers, Hunter Danes shot a 58 and Brandon Rabe and Sam Satterlee each posted 59s. For Hart, Braeden Carskadon shot a 58, Chance Alvesteffer had a 66 and Caleb Bitely had a 78.