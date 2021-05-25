LUDINGTON — Shelby edged Hart by two strokes Monday to finish fifth in the final West Michigan Conference jamboree, at Lakeside Links. The Tigers and Pirates ended up fifth and sixth respectively in the final league standings.
Brandon Rabe led all county players, shooting a 44 for the Tigers, and Sam Satterlee had a 47. Hunter Danes posted a 53 and Blake Eitniear had a 57.
Jake VanderWilk paced Hart with a 47, and he was the lone county player to earn all-WMC honors, shooting an average of 48.5 per nine holes. Rabe and Eitniear ended the season by gathering honorable mention in the WMC with 50 and 50.5 averages respectively.
"While not satisfied with a fifth-place finish in the standings, I appreciated how each golfer improved their fundamentals, began to develop a match and course pre-plan, and played with much more confidence," Shelby coach Fred Inglis said. "Four of the six (Shelby) golfers are juniors and they started to trust the process. If they continue to play during the summer and fall, I believe they’ll come back next season with the chance to challenge the top schools in the WMC."