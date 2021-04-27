SHELBY — Shelby again hosted a meet for which Oakridge was the host school Monday, staging the Oakridge Invitational Monday morning.
Amid "blustery winds and cold temperatures," coach Fred Inglis said, the Tigers finished fifth of the seven teams competing, with a team score of 406. Hart finished seventh with a score of 462.
Brandon Rabe topped Tigers' players, shooting a 95 to take fifth place individually. He finished six shots behind medalist Tyler Bancroft of Ovid-Elsie.
Also for Shelby, Blake Eitniear and Sam Satterlee shot a 105 and 111 respectively. The final team score was determined by a two-player scramble format, and Alayna Garcia and Hunter Danes teamed up for a 96.