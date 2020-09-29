SCOTTVILLE — Shelby and Hesperia's boys cross-country teams finished sixth and seventh respectively at Tuesday's Kelder Invitational.
However, despite the fact that they couldn't score, it was the county girls' teams that had the top individual performances. Emma Soelberg of Shelby was the top county runner, coming in sixth place with a time of 21:31.6. Hesperia's Becci Castillo placed 13th with a time of 22:49.6.
Other Tiger girls to finish were Jasmin Erickson (28th, 24:30.8), Lindsey Trantham (30th, 24:43.2) and Lindsey Harvell (40th, 27:35.1). Alivia Tomaras (39th, 27:30.6) also finished for Hesperia.
In the boys' race, Tanner Soelberg led the county with a 13th-place finish for Shelby. His time was 19:07.1. Isaac Scouten placed 33rd for the Tigers with a time of 20:32.9. Also scoring were Tommy Harell (44th, 21:57.6), Slader Beyer (45th, 22:16.1) and Micah Frye (49th, 23:32.1).
For Hesperia, Stephen Priese led with a 32nd-place finish and a time of 20:32.7, and Evan Bowkamp was 34th (20:45.4). Aydan Sturtevant-Roesly was 39th (21:02.9). Jovan Ramos (47th, 23:09.1) and Jake Smith (51st, 24:17.98) also scored.