Shelby’s new football coach is a familiar face.
Longtime assistant coach Phil Fortier was chosen this week as the Tigers’ new football coach, succeeding Lorenzo Rodriguez. The news was first reported on Twitter Tuesday by the Muskegon Chronicle’s Scott DeCamp.
Fortier is a Tigers’ lifer; he was on Rodriguez’ staff for the entire decade of the 2010s, including the team’s state semifinal runs in 2012 and 2013. He also assistant coached for Mark Mussell on the softball team for a few years. His children, former Tigers’ quarterback Andy and three-sport star Sarajane, both graduated from Shelby.
Tigers’ athletic director Chuck Persenaire said that Fortier’s lifer status at Shelby was one of the biggest reasons the committee chose him from a field of more than a dozen applicants.
“One of the key things is, he’s been on staff, he knows the kids, he knows the program,” Persenaire said of Fortier. “More than that, Phil wants to coach Shelby. He wasn’t a candidate (for other jobs), and we’ve talked to candidates who were (looking at us as) stepping stones. He’s coming to coach Shelby and not go to the college level or to a bigger school or those types of things.”
Fortier’s experience extends before his days at Shelby, too. He led the Big Rapids Cardinals to the 2003 state semifinals as head coach and was a volunteer assistant at Ferris State during his time there as well.
When Fortier was first at the Big Rapids job, participation in its program was at a low ebb, similar to the difficulties now facing Shelby, where the numbers have been low since those semifinal runs. The win-loss record has shown it; the Tigers have only won four games since those magical seasons.
“Numbers were down, and he brought them into the playoffs and advanced their program,” Persenaire said. “He’s been through that. He’s had some head coaching experience and some assistant coaching experience. \He’s been on both sides of the coin, and we felt all that experience was something we needed to move our program forward.”
Fortier is also a teacher at Shelby, which in Persenaire’s view, can only help in building enthusiasm. He said over four dozen middle schoolers are signed up as being interested in playing football and that “kids walking the hallways” have shown up in the weight room in hopes of being on next year’s roster.
Building a connection with the youth levels of the program, which had not previously been a strong bond, is also a point of emphasis for the new coach.
“I know he’s already reached out a little bit to the head of the youth program (Jon Fessenden) to talk about some changes,” Persenaire said. “Those are all good things. When you’re the new person and you’re now the head coach versus the assistant coach, you can put your own stamp on it and move things in the direction you want to see them go, and he’s already started doing that.”
An attempt to contact Fortier for comment was not immediately successful. This story will be updated if that changes.