With sports nationwide shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it isn't just athletes adjusting to a new normal, but the support systems around them as well.

One of those less-famous workers to be sidelined is Shelby High School alum Jeff Tietz, who has worked in strength and conditioning for the bulk of the last decade. Tietz was hired in January as a strength and conditioning coach for the Class A Columbia (S.C.) Fireflies in the New York Mets organization. However, after baseball's spring training was shut down in March due to the pandemic, Tietz had to leave the team's spring complex in Port St. Lucie, Fla. and returned to Shelby to social distance with his family.

Tietz and the rest of the Mets' strength and conditioning staff have done their best to help their players during this time, although he notes that because of the hands-on nature of their normal work, it's hard to replicate it from a distance.

"I know specifically for me and the guys on my staff, we're ready to get back to work and get back to baseball," Tietz said. "That's what we love to do. Although it's nice to take a break, relax, come back home and spend time with my family, I'm not training athletes. It's difficult for sure. We just have to take it one day at a time. In the meantime, we're making contact with our athletes and making sure they have as many resources as they can get a hold of.

"We're a constant lifeline with them, any advice they need, any protocols, anything like that. We're doing the best we can."

Tietz played baseball at Shelby and took, he says, an "unorthodox journey" to the strength and conditioning field. He attended Grand Valley State and majored in exercise physiology, and during college he discovered how much he enjoyed working in that discipline, even saying that had he known the ins and outs of strength and conditioning that, he feels, he could have played baseball longer. That realization made him want to help other players extend their own careers.

"That resonated with me," Tietz said. "I felt like that's what I was missing (as a player)."

Tietz has bounced around the country in pursuit of that work, starting as an intern at Western Michigan University after graduating from GVSU in 2012, an eight-month experience that he said packed in more education about the field than four years of college had. From there, Tietz worked as a strength coach for 11-and-under athletes in the private sector for a time before finding an opportunity to be an interim strength coach for the Winthrop University women's soccer team in 2015.

"I packed everything up and moved down there on a whim," Tietz said of his decision to move to the South Carolina school. "I was there for 4 months or so, helping out and getting experience and working on connections."

That work earned Tietz a look from Waldorf University, an NAIA school in Iowa, where he earned his master's degree in sports administration and was able to run strength and conditioning outright for his own teams for the first time. He was entrusted with the baseball, hockey and track teams at Waldorf, as well as assisting for the football team.

"That's generally the step in this field you have to take," Tietz said. "You get your education and do an internship. Most everywhere, it's required either before or when you graduate college...I got some great hands-on experience."

After his time at Waldorf, Tietz returned to the private sector, working as director of sports performance for a medically-oriented fitness company in Tennessee. However, Tietz always had the goal of returning to work in organized sports, whether the pros or collegiately.

"The only reason I took those private sector jobs was because they were available and I needed a new challenge and I didn't really have any collegiate offers I was interested in," Tietz said. "I either want to work in the collegiate or pro ranks, and if i'm not doing either of those, I'm probably not going to be in this field...My heart is in the collegiate field."

Luckily for Tietz, it wasn't long before he got a call from Murray State University, where one of their assistant track coaches, Kelsey Riggins, had worked with Tietz at Waldorf. Tietz was able to procure his big break, as the head strength and conditioning coach for Olympic sports at the Division I school. Tietz started that job in September of 2017 and would probably still be there if a Major League Baseball franchise hadn't come calling.

"My career focus within strength and conditioning has always been baseball, so when I got the opportunity to work in the Mets organization as a minor league affiliate strength coach, I jumped at the chance," Tietz said.

Prior to the shutdown, Tietz had jumped right into the intricacies of his new job, quickly noting the differences between working with collegiate and professional athletes. Most prominently, there is no restriction on the amount of supervised work athletes can do, as there is at the NCAA level, so while the collegiate environment is more about following a structure to fill the available time, the professional atmosphere requires more flexibility.

"College and pro are a little different in that regard, because you do have athletes in pro baseball that you treat a little differently," Tietz said. "A lot of our training is movement-based, functional movement-based. Sometimes you're putting three different functional movements into one exercise.

"In college, we generally had more time to break it up between seasons, between semesters, so I could dedicate time differently. One (block of time) for building, one for strength work, one for a blend as we approached the season. Here, while you're with the athletes in a pro setting, it's all (in) one. You can't put stress on athletes in a pro setting, because they need to participate and play every single day. The workload monitoring is much different."

Another big adjustment for Tietz was melding his own philosophies with the organizational strategy at large. At Murray State, Tietz ran his own program, but with an MLB organization, he is but one part of a much larger plan.

However, Tietz had been enjoying his work in spring training at Port St. Lucie prior to the shutdown. At the time MLB halted operations, it was only two weeks until the scheduled opening day, so preparations had been kicking into high gear.

"We were lifting weights three days a week and running conditioning," Tietz said. "Depending on the various pitching roles, they had different schedules based on their personal schedules. We were working on that, making sure everyone was doing their due diligence and taking care of what they needed to take care of. We knew the imitations, the progressions, where certain guys needed to be.

"Spring training is pretty crazy because obviously you have everybody there. You're helping out with everybody. You don't just have your own team. You'll have AA and AAA guys running through dynamic mobility (drills). Next you'll have the (Gulf Coast League) kids that are just out of high school. Spring training gives you a really unique perspective on the guys and the multitude of experience you have in the system."

Another thing Tietz enjoyed was working at Major League facilities. The Mets' spring training facilities and ballpark, Clover Park, were newly renovated for the 2020 season.

"It's absolutely beautiful," Tietz said. "It's a big weight room. We have everything we could ask for down there. The fields don't look like they've been run on in three weeks. I don't know how they keep up with it."

As the end of April approaches, there is no indication of when MLB, or any other sport, will be able to resume play. Various potential plans have been reported, but no official movement has been made on the resumption of the 2020 season. Tietz is optimistic that baseball will happen at some point this year.

"The majors and minors are two different games, but I anticipate we'll still have a season," Tietz said. "I'm hoping for that...I'm hoping that once COVID-19 settles down and we jump on top of the curve, we'll start returning to normal operations. It's hard to say, way above my pay grade."