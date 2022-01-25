The Shelby Optimist Club will host a benefit this Saturday, Jan. 29, to support former Shelby coach Mark Mussell and his family.
Mussell, who has coached football at various levels at Shelby and was also head softball coach for four seasons from 2015-18, was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer late last year and is receiving treatment at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. (Mussell was profiled in this week's Local Lives feature on page 3A.) The benefit will raise money to help the family cover costs beyond the scope of health insurance, such as travel costs.
Mark and wife Susan's children, Devin, Olivia and Tori, all played sports at Shelby. Among other sports, Devin starred for the Tigers' football team that made consecutive state semifinal runs from 2012-13, and Tori was the power-boosting anchor of the softball lineup during her career.
"Mark, his family and his wife Sue have always given tremendously to our community," Lynette Hodges, one of the local friends putting on the benefit, said. "I think it was just our time to give back. He has a very positive attitude about beating cancer, so we are hopeful. We're just trying to take an opportunity to give to them as much as they've given to others."
The event will include dinner and drinks as well as a silent auction. Hodges said about 90 items are included in the auction, which span "a wide variety of things" like rounds of golf at local courses, a basket of Harley-Davidson memorabilia, various gift baskets, and even a live pig.
Suggested donations for the dinner, which will also include salad and dessert, are $10 per person and $5 for children under age 12. For an additional suggested donation of $4 per person, alcoholic beverages will be available.
To donate items to the auction, contact Kathy Lound (231-861-6886) or Paula Michalko (231-301-1006). For general benefit questions, contact Hodges (231-638-7575), Chandra Fessenden (231-846-6382) or Shelly Fortier (231-580-6876).