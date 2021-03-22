MUSKEGON — Shelby qualified two of its wrestlers to this weekend's regionals at Saturday's district tournament, which Orchard View hosted.
Nick Cano, at 103 pounds, and Lorenzo Rodriguez, at 130, each earned spots at the regionals. Cano finished in third place and Rodriguez took fourth.
Cano won twice, both over Kent City's Carson Gorton, at the district meet. Both matches were close decisions, with the second being the third-place match. Rodriguez earned a pair of wins in the consolation bracket to earn his spot at regionals, blanking Grant's Chase Mester 9-0 in the blood round.
Tiger wrestlers to win matches Saturday also included Luis Cesarez at 112, Slader Beyer at 140, Mauricio Castillo at 160 and Randall Parker at 285.