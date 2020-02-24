LAKE ODESSA — Two of Shelby's three regional qualifiers advanced to the state finals Saturday in the Division 3 regionals, at Lake Odessa Lakewood.
Tigers Jakob Whitlow and Zachary Parker advanced to the finals, taking third and fourth, respectively, at their weight class.
Whitlow went 3-1 on the day, scoring all three of his wins in dominating fashion. He earned a third-period pin in his first match against Corunna's Aidan Buckley, then dropped an 8-7 decision to Belding's Mattsen Putney. Whitlow bounced back from the defeat by scoring a technical fall over Unity Christian's Johnny Bosma in the blood round, then pinned Fremont's Michael Romero in the third-place match.
Parker took fourth place and had to battle back from a first-round loss to do it. After dropping a 7-1 decision to Chesaning's Brenden Quackenbush, Parker earned two straight pins to clinch his place at the finals, first over Muskegon Catholic's Frank Bartolameou and then over Godwin Heights' Carlos Arroyo. He fell to Quackenbush again in the third-place match to finish fourth.
Lorenzo Rodriguez, the Tigers' third regional qualifier, went 0-2 on the day, losing a close decision, 6-2, to Fremont's Gage Breuker to end his season.