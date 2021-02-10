SCOTTVILLE — Finding its offense just in the nick of time, Shelby scored 18 fourth-quarter points Wednesday night to rally past Mason County Central 26-22 in its season opener.
The Tigers shot just 9-of-50 from the field and turned the ball over 24 times, but grabbing 10 offensive rebounds proved a huge factor in the comeback win. Shelby also forced 29 turnovers by MCC.
Lauren Brown led Shelby with seven points and six rebounds. Ella Olmstead added six points and six boards, and Kendall Zoulek swiped five steals and also had six rebounds.