SHELBY — Shelby’s boys basketball team extended out its defense and dug a bit deeper on the offensive glass late in the first half to pave the way toward a 58-38 non-conference victory against Manistee Tuesday in Shelby.
Shelby and Manistee exchanged runs in the first quarter, with the Tigers able to get into the lane and score. The Chippewas countered as Kaden Kott came off the bench sank eight of his team-high 12 points including two 3-pointers.
Shelby coach Rick Zoulek said that he made some substitutions that led to a little bit of nerves.
“We substituted back in and picked it up full-court with the five that start, and they do a good job of putting the pressure on, getting to shooters,” Zoulek said. “(Manistee has) some pretty good shooters, and we knew that coming in. You have to stay out on them because of the game today, this crazy 3-point line. So, we did.”
Shelby, though, began to hit the offensive glass set up by Bishop Lee. Joseph Hayes showed the ability to drive to the basket or hit the outside shots to help the Tigers push out to a lead.
“We knew they struggled blocking out a little bit,” Zoulek said. “That’s why Bishop had quite a few rebounds because he knew he wasn’t going to get blocked out, so he was slicing in there. He did a good job of getting to the boards.”
On the other end, the Tigers’ full court defense bothered Manistee, forcing turnovers. All told, it allowed Shelby to take a 30-19 lead at halftime.
“We were very consistent on the offensive end,” said Manistee coach Dan Gustad. “Our offensive sets were not… We did not run to our spots, we didn’t set our picks (and) we didn’t do what we needed to do to make our offense flow correctly. To their credit, they kind of pushed us out of our comfort zone.”
From there Shelby saw its lead grow from there in the second half.
“We got beat up on the offensive glass a little bit, which I think was the key that whole entire game,” Gustad said. “They got more second and third opportunities.”
The Tigers were led by Hayes with 23 points, three assists and three steals. Mason Garcia had 10 points. Lee finished with 13 rebounds to go with seven points.
Connor Beaudrie added seven points for the Chippewas.
Both teams were dealing with some players missing because of the holidays. Shelby and Manistee will not play the remainder of the Christmas holiday break and return to action in January 2022.
“We’re going to be working on rebounding,” Gustad said of the work ahead during the break. “Rebounding is going to be our mantra for the rest of the season.”
Zoulek is looking forward to seeing his current team play in an open gym setting as the alumni of the program are back in town for the holidays.
“I should say the alumni have more fun than we do,” he said with a laugh.
MANISTEE (38) Beaudrie 3 1-4 7, Kott 5 0-0 12, Mikula 1 1-3 3, Rischel 2 0-0 4, Edmondson 1 0-1 2, Cudney 2 1-1 6, Protasasiewicz 1 0-2 1. Totals 15 3-11 38.
SHELBY (58) Claeys 3 1-3 7, Hayes 7 6-8 23, Lee 3 1-3 7, Garcia 4 0-0 10, Dickman 2 3-6 7, Waller 1 0-2 2. Totals 20 11-22 58.
Manistee....13 6 10 9 — 38
Shelby........10 20 13 15 — 58
Three-point goals—Manistee 3 (Cudney, Kott 2), Shelby 5 (Hayes 3, Garcia 2). Total fouls — Manistee 17, Shelby 12.