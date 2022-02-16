Shelby senior Joseph Hayes was named an MHSAA Scholar-Athlete award winner Tuesday, one of nine recipients at a Class B school.
Hayes is a star Tiger athlete in three sports, having played basketball, soccer and baseball in his career. He's a decorated one too, as he's earned all-conference recognition in basketball and in soccer and was a two-time captain for the soccer Tigers, whom he helped to the regional finals in 2020 and a conference title last fall.
Hayes has also amassed accomplishments off the field, serving as the president of Shelby's National Honor Society chapter and participating in the Youth Advisory Council. He's also participated in the band and in 4-H.
The MHSAA release announcing Hayes' award said he's undecided on where to attend school, but he plans to study business and entrepreneurship.
Each Scholar-Athlete application included an essay, and Hayes was quoted in his as saying, "One of the things that I dislike the most as an athlete is not just losing, but losing to a team full of players that are disrespectful to me and my team. Being a good sport during high school educational athletics is very important. Learning how to control your emotions and demonstrate great sportsmanship at a young age will lead you to demonstrate those qualities as an adult.”