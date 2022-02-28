Shelby senior Kendall Zoulek had quite a week last week, starting last Wednesday when she surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career during the Tigers' 37-34 win over Whitehall.
By crossing that threshold, Zoulek matched her mom, coach Sarah Wolting, who previously surpassed the mark in 1998. In fact, Zoulek hit the mark just one day shy of the 24-year anniversary of her mom doing so.
As if that wasn't enough, Zoulek, like her mom, wears #24.
"It's pretty awesome," Wolting said after Thursday's game against Montague. "It is still surreal. I don't think it will ever sink in. Like (Whitehall's) coach said, I don't know if there have been any mother/daughter (combinations) that have scored their 1,000th point (at the same school). I have no idea, but it's huge for her.
"That's been, not really a goal...but she saw I did it and that was one of her things that, 'I want to do that someday too.' Now my younger daughter (Jordan Wolting) is saying it. It's awesome to see her get that, and get some recognition...I'm pretty proud."
The only drawback to the 1,000-point moment was that boys' coach Rick Zoulek, Kendall's grandfather and an assistant coach on the girls' team this year, wasn't in the house. The Tiger boys, like the girls, had their game postponed last Tuesday and instead took the court Wednesday, so coach Zoulek had to take care of his main charges.
"He was pretty bummed about it," Wolting said. "He said before (Tuesday), 'I hope we don't play, and you do play.' And it was awesome that it got to be at home. It was almost like fate, to get to finish at home, even though the boys weren't there."
Zoulek said after Thursday's game the moment, which she didn't know about in advance, "made me cry a little bit" and joked that her mom had hoped she'd accomplish her feat Thursday instead of Wednesday due to that being the actual anniversary of Wolting having hit the 1,000 mark. She also noted the good fortune of having the unscheduled home game be her chance to make history.
Zoulek has been a leader on her sports teams since the beginning, in part because all three - basketball, volleyball and softball - were in rebuilding situations when she joined the varsity as a freshman. She's lived up to that reputation, though, so much so that Wolting said it's like having herself on the court when Kendall is in the game.
"It makes me feel like a role model to other girls, especially girls on my team," Zoulek said. "They're like, 'Oh my gosh, congratulations, I can't wait to score 1,000 points just like you.' It means a lot to me."
Zoulek capped her historic week Friday afternoon, signing to play basketball at Muskegon Community College.