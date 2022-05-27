HART — A heated rivalry was renewed as Hart fell 2-1 to the neighboring Shelby Tigers in pre-district action last Wednesday.
The game marked the third meeting between the rivals this season, with Hart claiming a 3-2 victory in the first bout and the the second ending in a 1-1 tie at the Hart tournament. This win advanced Shelby (5-14-2) to play against Orchard View in a district semifinal game in Montague June 1.
Emotions were running high early, as both teams offered a physical brand of play, with plenty of trash talk to boot. Shelby head coach Pete Peterson wasn’t shocked to see that be the case, noting, “it’s a Hart-Shelby thing.”
The Pirates (4-14-2) battled back and forth with Shelby for the greater part of the first half, with neither team finding the net early on. Then, 21 minutes in, Shelby's Hannah Frees penetrated the defense, stopped outside of the penalty area and launched a high arcing ball over the keeper’s head to give the Tigers a 1-0 lead. America Cruz picked up an assist on the goal.
Frustration set in for the Pirates after that, as Brooklyn Storms received a yellow card after a scramble with Shelby’s Leslie Vega. Multiple players from both sides could be heard tossing verbal jabs at one another before play ultimately continued.
“Throw everything else out the window, it doesn’t matter about records," Peterson said. "We’re going to come out and play extra hard and they did too. Everyone wants to win this game."
The second half saw more back and forth play, with the Tigers seemingly controlling the pace, often finding themselves on Hart’s side of the pitch.
Shelby's Kendall Zaverl extended her squad’s lead with 22 minutes remaining, using her speed to drive past the defense and, like Frees before her, launched a high shot over the goalie’s head and into the net. Haydee Pedroza was credited with the assist.
“Their goalie (Maricruz Andaverde) plays out and knocks the ball down too," Peterson said. "We were trying to take advantage of the fact that she wasn’t getting it clean a lot of the time. I was glad we came out on top. I felt like we had more good plays than they did. Kendall is faster than everyone we play, pretty much. When we get her into space, she’s going to outrun you and get a shot.”
Hart was able to get on the board with three minutes left, exposing what Peterson outlined as the Tigers' only “Achilles heel”. The Pirates' Cristelia Rangel lined up a free kick from midfield and rocketed a moon-shot over Shelby keeper Mya Ramos.
“(Ramos) is a little shorter and if the wind catches it right, it’ll sail right over her head,” Peterson chuckled. “Every time we’ve played Hart, the team with the wind at their back scores that goal. We’ve played them three times and they’ve scored four goals on us just like that.”
The upcoming OV matchup was the one Peterson was hoping for, less because of the relative strength of the Cardinals versus Montague than because Shelby won't be playing a road game.
“I would prefer to play Orchard View, so we aren’t playing Montague on their home turf,” Peterson said. “With OV, you’ll get some fans, but definitely not the crowd that Montague would pull in.”