SHELBY — Shelby didn’t worry about tomorrow in Tuesday’s district semifinal game against Benzie Central, and because the Tigers didn’t, they were rewarded with an 8-0 mercy-rule win that advanced them on to the district final against Big Rapids.
“I keep reminding them that there might not be a tomorrow,” Shelby coach Jairo Coronado said. “We have to play our best today, not tomorrow. That’s what we did.”
After a few minutes of feeling out the visiting Huskies, Shelby dominated play the rest of the way, led by the playmaking abilities of Henry Kidder. Kidder passed out four assists in the first half alone, and later assisted Mauricio Castillo on the game-ending goal to make it five.
Kidder’s been passing out assists all year, and Coronado said his senior displays an innate ability to get that done.
“This should be his best year, and so far it has been,” Coronado said. “He wasn’t being selfish. He controlled the middle very well, and he was able to make good passes...it was nice to see he was able to help assist. It doesn’t matter who scores on this team. We’re going to score and play our game.”
Kidder nearly scored for himself for the Tigers’ opening goal, but instead his shot was rebounded and put in by Ricardo Bahena a little less than six minutes into the game. That got the Tigers rolling, and they added four more goals before the half, two of them by Ryan Jenkins and one each by Harrison Jenkins and Joseph Hayes. Kidder assisted each of the last three goals of the half, two of which slipped through the Huskie keeper’s fingers.
“I feel like mentally we played smart,” Kidder said. “We weren’t too cocky. We knew we had to win if we wanted to practice tomorrow. We knew what we had to get done.”
Bahena quickly opened the second half with his second goal of the game, and later Carson Claeys and Castillo scored to end the game. The last two goals came within 40 seconds, and Castillo’s game-clincher came with 19:14 to play.
“It was nice to see us able to capitalize on most of the chances we had,” Coronado said. “We’ve been practicing those. Pass, run, pass, run, finish. It worked well today.”
The Shelby defense kept the ball from getting near keeper Bishop Lee for the most part. Brian Garcia, Claeys and Castillo spearheaded the defensive effort. Midfielders Kidder, Hayes, Logan Claeys and Riley Garcia excelled too, and the Jenkins’ and Bahena dominated on the wings as well.
“We gave them all the credit,” Coronado said. “We’re going to work hard in practice, because from now on, everything gets tougher. All the work showed up today. It was nice to see that.”
Shelby was set to face Big Rapids in the district final at Kingsley. The Tigers came up just short in the finals last season, falling 1-0 to Ludington. Many of the top players from that year’s team are seniors now, so Coronado said they have the experience of a title game to fall back on when they take the field in the final. Still, though, the team will prepare itself mentally for the battle as well as physically.
“We’re going to talk about it and prepare them mentally,” Coronado said. “Physically and skill-wise, they’re there. We just have to prepare them now mentally. We’ll fix what we have to fix from today’s game.”
The Tiger seniors don’t sound like they’ll need to be reminded. Winning the program’s first district title has been the goal for some time, and now that they’re on the precipice, these seniors can practically taste it.
“That’s everything we’ve been working for, all my years of playing soccer,” Kidder said of the idea of winning the district. “It would mean everything.”