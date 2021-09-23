RAVENNA — Shelby shut out Ravenna Wednesday, 3-0, to remain atop the West Michigan Conference.
The Tigers (8-2-1, 4-0 WMC) sputtered a bit in the first half, though they still led 1-0 at the break thanks to a goal by Mason Garcia, assisted by Gabriel Gonzalez.
At halftime, coach Jairo Coronado said, he emphasized the things the team needed to improve to ensure the win.
"I told them we need to score more goals to make sure we won the game, because that's we were working so hard for and that losing many passes in the first half was just unacceptable," Coronado said. "They took the challenge and in the second half they started passing the ball much better and with more intention."
Shelby was rewarded for its better second-half play with a penalty-kick goal by Mauricio Castillo and a rebound goal by Joseph Hayes, salting away the win.
The Tigers' trademark tough defense also helped keep Shelby unbeaten in the league.
"Bishop keeps doing a great in goal, blocking every dangerous shot they took," Coronado said. "Our middle played much better in the second half."