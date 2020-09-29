WHITEHALL — Tuesday’s West Michigan Conference battle between Shelby and Whitehall felt like a tie, though the Tigers lost on the scoreboard, 1-0.
It felt like a tie at least partially because, with just under three minutes to go in the first half, Shelby’s Ricardo Bahena got loose from the Whitehall defense and got past the Vikings’ keeper, Sam Stevens, to find an open net. His tap-in shot glanced off the left post and officials ruled it didn’t cross the goal line, though both coaches felt it had.
“The striker scored a goal, and unfortunately it didn’t count,” Shelby coach Jairo Coronado said. “I told Harry (Jenkins) and Ricardo, we just have to move on and keep playing. We have to keep pressuring and playing our game.”
That score would’ve tied the game at one. The Vikings got on the board with 5:23 to go in the half on a great free kick from Parker Jacobs that Yahir Gonzalez headed into the net. Outside of that set play, Whitehall couldn’t get through the Tiger defense, although the Vikings hit the crossbar three different times with long shots.
“On defense, we knew what they were going to do,” Coronado said. “We keep working on those corners and those passes they send across. We did very good. We were able to stop those. Mauricio Castillo, on the side, and Brian (Garcia) did a pretty good job, and same with Logan (Claeys) and Henry (Kidder).
“I said (freshman) Mauricio Castillo was the future of Shelby defenders, but he’s not the future anymore. He’s the present...He played phenomenal against a very good team with very good offensive players.”
The Vikings are an undefeated squad, while Shelby (2-2-2, 2-1-2 WMC) is an elite defensive team, having allowed only three goals this season so far. The game fit that script, with much of the action taking place in the midfield and each team’s defense turning back most attempts to get into scoring range.
While the Tigers wanted their apparent goal to count, Coronado told his team that they had to keep pushing and couldn’t rely on one goal to beat a team of Whitehall’s caliber.
However, he emphasized that he was proud of the way his team performed.
“I told them we have to start from the very (first) second,” Coronado said. “We have to hustle for every 50/50 ball. We have to win (them), and we did.
“We knew we were going to face a very good team, undefeated. We know what Whitehall is. They have a very good coach and very good players, very talented players. I’m very proud of every single one of (our players). They gave me their best. As a coach, there’s not much else you can ask for. We’ll work on a few things we can fix, but I’m happy with what I saw today.”