HART — It wasn’t easy, but the Shelby Tigers completed their perfect West Michigan Conference season Tuesday night, fighting off an impressive challenge from archrival Hart to pick up a 2-1 victory.
The two teams were scoreless at halftime, and the Pirate defense had proven equal to the task of Shelby’s attack. Tigers’ coach Jairo Coronado eschewed X’s and O’s talk at halftime, instead imploring his team not to let the pressure of being WMC champions get to them as he felt it had in the first 40 minutes.
“It makes sense for them, because they know it’s a very important game,” Coronado said. “We would talk about it. We didn’t want to be co(-champs). We wanted to get rid of that ‘co’. We wanted to be the only ones. There’s nothing wrong with that, and there’s nothing wrong with being nervous, but it’s not OK to worry about being nervous. Just have fun. I told them to start playing our game and have fun, and it worked.”
The Tigers (11-4-1, 6-0 WMC) came out firing in the second half, and it didn’t take long to be rewarded. Ricardo Bahena cashed in a corner kick from Mason Garcia just over five minutes into the half to open the scoring.
From there, Shelby was largely in command, and the Tigers kept the ball in Hart’s end of the field much of the half. Ignacio Ortiz was the beneficiary of the next major scoring chance when Joseph Hayes fired a hard shot off the far post with 23:10 to go. The ball bounced right to Ortiz, who raced up and put it in the net.
Coronado said the team played much harder in the second half, which made all the difference.
“We can coach them on anything, any type of skill. I think they’re coachable and they learn. But something we can’t coach is hustle. I told them, you have to play with heart, play with desire and have the passion for playing soccer.
“Every single one of them has the skills. We weren’t playing with heart. That changed in the second half. I’m so proud of every single one of them. It’s nice that they’re able to see that hard work pays off. After 21 years, we are finally able to (win the WMC outright) again.”
The Pirates (6-9-3, 1-5 WMC) tried to make a run back late in the game, and scored a goal in traffic with 8:39 to go and made a couple of runs at another. The loss was tough, but Hart left with its heads held high, and with the knowledge that it could get another chance at Shelby in the district finals if things break right.
“For us, we lost a lot of really close matchups (early in the season,” said Hart assistant coach John Guadarrama (head coach Joe Gilbert was out sick). “We weren’t playing very well. Some guys are out. Some guys are sick here and there. To us, it’s awesome to (play this well against) Shelby, because we see them in districts. For us, we’re looking ahead and going up and trying to win the district title.”
Guadarrama added that the team has worked hard to get into this position. The Pirates, who were largely outclassed in league games last season, have repeatedly played tough against the top teams in the conference, a testament to their added experience.
“It’s a lot of discipline that we work with the guys, me and Gilbert,” Guadarrama said. “After practices, I give them an hour or an hour and a half and they work on what they need. We looked solid in the first half. We just have to come out stronger and play two halves.”
If Hart does get that extra shot at Shelby, the Tigers will again be the ones with the target on their back, as defending district champs and now carrying a WMC title banner. Shelby has grown accustomed to playing as favorites, though, and Coronado is confident his team will be ready for tournament time.
“Some of the kids have experience from last year,” Coronado said. “We talk about how we want to play our game. We know every year we set standards, and every year they’re higher and higher. We just have to play our game and everything else is going to come.
“We have to stay humble and play every single game like it’s our last game. We can’t let what happened last year stick in our minds. We won’t play as well. We want to focus on this season and keep going and make more history with them...It’s a great day to be a Tiger.”