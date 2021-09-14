SHELBY — Shelby picked up another win Monday night at home, defeating Manistee 3-1 behind two goals from Ryan Jenkins.
Mason Garcia got the Tigers on the board first, and Jenkins added two more goals later in the game. Shelby led 2-0 at halftime before an evenly played second half.
"My defense is still playing great, the middle is still distributing the ball very well, and my offense, led by Ryan this time, did a good job," Shelby coach Jairo Coronado said. "We'll fix some things before our next game to be as ready as possible to face a great opponent (Oakridge)."