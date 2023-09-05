SHELBY — Shelby finished strong last Wednesday in a West Michigan Conference game against Whitehall, dominating the final 20 minutes to secure a 3-0 victory over its longtime nemesis.
The Tigers (5-1-2, 2-0 WMC) got one first-half goal in an evenly played 40 minutes, scoring on a terrific pass from Alan Arreola to Venancio Cadena, and the two teams continued to battle the first 20 minutes of the second half with no strong disparity. Eventually, however, the Tigers’ depth and strong passing wore down Whitehall.
Shelby scored its second goal with 15:34 to play when Mauricio Castillo took a free kick and tapped a slick pass to Arreola, who fielded a fortunate hop and fired in the goal. Wyatt Dickman scored the Tigers’ final goal when Whitehall was unable to clear a loose ball and Dickman came up with it in front of an open net.
The strong finish was at least in part the result of coach Jairo Coronado challenging his team to win the second half just as it had won the first during the halftime break.
“That’s the mentality that we have,” Coronado said. “The first half is done and we won it. Let’s focus on the second half, and let’s win that too. and that will happen. We started talking about what it is that we had to do better. We have many leaders on the field. It was nice to see them step it up today.”
While Whitehall was able to manufacture some possession in the first 60 minutes, the Shelby defense did a fine job of preventing clear scoring chances, enabling keeper Smiley Valdez to earn a shutout, his fourth straight and sixth of the season. To date, the Tigers have only allowed three goals through eight games, all against a potent Fruitport squad.
On offense, Coronado has long maintained a philosophy that “it doesn’t matter who scores,” and seeing his team score two of its three goals via great passing satisfied the coach that the message has sunk in.
“When you score, it doesn’t mean that you’re the best forward ever,” Coronado said. “We score as a team and we defend as a team, and I think they’ve got it now. We’re going to pass, run, pass, run, and whoever is in a better position to score, you’re going to send the ball to that guy and he’s going to score...That’s the game that we want to play as Shelby Tigers.”
Shelby looks the part of a WMC contender, having already banked a win over a solid Montague team as well, but many tests sit between the Tigers and a matchup with the league favorites, North Muskegon. That contest, as well as a potentially daunting one against Ludington, is still down the road. Coronado knows it won’t matter much if Shelby stumbles before then.
“We go game by game, for sure,” Coronado said. “We know the other team is going to work just as hard as us. We just have to make sure that we hustle even more and we match their intensity and get it even higher.
“The chemistry that we have right now is great. They’re hard workers. At practice, they show up early and they stay late. It’s nice to see that the hard work pays off. That gives them a great message.”