MANISTEE — Shelby dropped a hard-fought battle to Manistee on the road Wednesday night, 1-0, to open its season.
Tigers' coach Pete Peterson said his team played well, especially for it being its first game in 22 months.
"I saw a lot of good play today," Peterson said. "We will learn from this experience and be ready for our next game Friday at home vs. Tri-County. The girls played hard and just came up a little short."
Olivia Smith had Manistee's only goal, coming with 15 minutes to play in the game.