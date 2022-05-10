MONTAGUE — Shelby gave Montague a tough battle most of the way Tuesday, but the Wildcats’ superior depth and offensive skill eventually wore down the Tigers in a 4-1 defeat.
Shelby (4-12-2, 2-5 West Michigan Conference) led early on a goal by Kendall Zaverl, assisted by Hannah Frees, and was deadlocked with the Wildcats at one at halftime. The Tigers trailed only 2-1 with 15 minutes to go until Montague found two more goals, both of them tough-luck plays. The first of the two goals was saved by Tiger keeper Mya Ramos, but the odd spin on the ball caused it to twirl away from her and into the net. The second banged off the right post and bounced in the net.
Shelby pushed hard for a goal in the final minutes but was unable to get one, which showed some guts.
“We were good for three quarters,” Shelby coach Pete Peterson said. “At the end there, we had a little furious thing there even though we were down by three. I give us credit for trying to get to them.”
It was the Tigers’ second of three games on three straight days in hot conditions, so that was likely a factor in their late fade as well. Peterson joked that he just hoped his team would be hydrated enough to stay upright during Wednesday’s game against Fremont.
“When we couldn’t get that second goal to tighten that back up on them, once they’d gotten a couple, it was hard to get the troops rallied and keep them moving forward to put pressure on them,” Peterson said.
As Shelby slowly gets healthier with the returns of some injured players to the lineup, it’s unclear whether it will make the difference the Tigers hope for a potential postseason run this year. However, getting experience with a full lineup should lead into next season when the Tigers will return most of their team. And with the district not containing any overwhelming favorites, who knows?
“It can kind of do something, but we’re so late in the season now that, it’s not necessarily too little too late, but if we had it a month ago, we might have been able to see a different front end here, a little bit more dynamic, vary the ball a little bit and not depend on Kendall (Zaverl) all the time,” Peterson said.