MONTAGUE — Shelby couldn't break through against the Orchard View defense Wednesday, taking a 2-0 defeat in the district semifinals.
The Cardinals' goals both came within an 8:22 span in the first half. The first was on a corner kick that neither team was able to corral and ultimately found its way in the net, and the second was a breakaway by Nazalia Mendiola.
"Their second goal was a great goal," Shelby coach Pete Peterson said. "She went right through our defense and scored...No complaints. I thought we played a little bit better in the second half, tightened it up. We had shots.
"We played them the first time and lost 5-2, and held them to 2-0 (today). That's a team that won, what, 12 games? We're not that kind of team. We're a team that's struggling to get above .500. I was proud of the effort we put out, even though we knew we were down. We played out the whole game right to the very end, so I can't ask for more out of the girls."
Shelby (5-15-2) tried a few different things to get the ball to the feet of top scorer Kendall Zaverl, but the Cardinals, Peterson said, had a quick defensive unit that was able to put a stop to any attempt. Zaverl did get one good shot off at the net from right around the edge of the penalty box, but it went wide right.
"We switched some people up top and tried a (give-and-go) to get her through, and the second pass didn't make it through," Peterson said. "If it had, we would've had something, but we couldn't get it through."
The game was a very physical one, with several players hitting the deck over the course of the game. Zaverl went down injured late in the first half, but luckily was back out on the field to start the second. Orchard View eventually accrued one yellow card, but other than that no player was punished for the hard hits.
Peterson wasn't put off too much by the physical play. It isn't the Tigers' ideal game, but he said most of the contact was within the rules.
"t's the same when we go to Oakridge," Peterson said. "It's a slightly different style, a little more handsy style of soccer. They'll grab and pull and it's fine, it's within the rules. Or they'll lay a shoulder into you without extending an arm, and that's legal. We just take exception to it every time they do it because we don't like it...That doesn't hurt us. As long as I can pull out the ones who are a little hotheaded and keep them under control, we're fine."
The Tigers had only a few seniors on the team, most notably Ella Olmstead, Morgan Frees and America Cruz, so a step forward is likely next season. Peterson said the team told the outgoing seniors they've been an important piece in the Tigers' building efforts. The team being able to play a JV schedule this year should pay dividends, even if it might have cost Shelby a win or two in the regular season.
"Sometimes our JV has cost us having an extra body on the varsity because we have to leave them down so they can play," Peterson said. "You can see them play. The three or four JV players I should've had up all year, they were key contributors. They went in for 5-10 minutes here and there, and you can see they're ready to play at the next level, but playing them down at JV helps them develop leadership and develop some skills they're not going to get playing varsity."