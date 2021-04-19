MUSKEGON — Shelby went 1-2 at Saturday's Oakridge tournament, as the Tiger offense struggled to get much going.
The Tigers' lone win on the day came via shootout, 1-0, over Ottawa Hills, and they did not score a goal in the run of play. Shelby lost games 1-0 to Oakridge and 3-0 to Tri-County.
"Defensively we were fine all day," Shelby coach Pete Peterson. "In the shootout, Lexi Schultz stopped two of the four shots. We converted four of five PKs."
Lindsey Trantham, Haylee Pedroza, Lauren Dean and Morgan Frees converted their penalty shots in the shootout.