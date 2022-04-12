HART — The wind can change how a soccer game is played, and the gusts of 30-plus miles an hour certainly did Tuesday. The Hart/Shelby rivalry game largely boiled down to which team could take more advantage when it had the wind at its back.
It turned out the Tigers did, as Kendall Zaverl scored three goals in a four-minute span early in the first half and those scores stood up in a 3-2 win.
Zaverl broke free from the Hart defense with the wind at Shelby’s back three times and found the back of the net all three times, once on a great pass, once on a great shot and once by just firing the ball at the net and having the ball squeak through Hart’s defense. By the end of her barrage, there were still 30 minutes to go in the first half.
“We did a nice job passing the ball and moving the ball and got Kendall free for some balls and she put them in,” Shelby coach Pete Peterson said. “We actually distributed the ball really well. We had other people that just didn’t make their shots.”
Shelby (1-1, 1-0 West Michigan Conference) had a few more scoring chances in that time, but no more goals. Hart started getting things going in the second half once it had its own wind advantage, but for over 30 minutes the score didn’t change.
It finally did with 9:20 to go when Julia Greiner became the first of two Pirates to fire a long ball into the Shelby net. Hart coach Joe Gilbert said the Pirates (0-3, 0-1 WMC), noting Shelby keeper Mya Ramos’ small stature, decided to test her leaping ability by launching some long balls in her direction. The wind didn’t hurt.
“That’s not something we look to do as a team (normally),” Gilbert said. “We try to create some better chances. We’re not an excessively tall team, so we’re looking to get some good chances through and get some 2-on-1s with the goalkeeper, getting into the box then looking to shoot.”
However, on this day Hart was content with laser beams, and the Pirates got another one with 4:10 left when Cristelia Rangel similarly fired one from 20 or so yards out to get within a goal.
“In the second half, when that wind gusted up on us and they got four or five direct kicks at our goal, one of those is going to go in,” Peterson said.
The Pirates continued to push after that, but couldn’t get very close to an equalizer. Still, though, Gilbert was pleased with his team’s effort in defeat.
“The North Muskegon coach, last season, had a quote about our team,” Gilbert said. “They had us beat 8-0, but we still kept fighting and played a scrimmage with them in the second half. That’s what we’ve talked about.”
Zaverl, who’s scored all four of Shelby’s goals to date this season, seems to be following in the footsteps of recent Tiger girls like Amy England, who served as offensive centerpiece. However, Peterson said there are other players on his team with the capability of being quality scorers and the Tigers’ job is to get it out of them before opponents begin hounding Zaverl on defense.
“The thing with the other girls is, they don’t want to shoot,” Peterson said. “They’d rather pass the ball. Haydee (Pedroza) took some nice shots today and she just missed on a couple of them. Emma Soelberg’s going to be another one that could score. The one I’m waiting to break out is actually Morgan Frees. Morgan’s got the ability to shoot from anywhere on the field and put it in. She just has to have someone give her the ball, and she’s usually the one passing the ball.
“Amy England, when she played, she had to be all-everything all the time. We don’t want to do that to Kendall. We want to be more balanced, but it’s just a matter of getting it there.”