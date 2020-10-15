MANISTEE — Shelby defeated Manistee Wednesday night by a 3-1 margin to advance to the district semifinals, which the Tigers will host against Benzie Central.
Shelby coach Jairo Coronado said the team did well sticking to the game plan, which was rewarded with an early goal by Ryan Jenkins.
"We started playing our passing game from the very first minute," Coronado said.
Manistee responded with a goal of its own on a long pass, and the teams were tied at halftime.
Shelby dominated the second half, scoring on a long goal by Miguel Guerra and, in the final minute of the game, on a Joseph Hayes goal.
The Tiger defense, the strength of the team all year, once again was the standout unit of the game.
"Shelby's defenders, Brian Garcia, Logan Claeys, Henry Kidder, Mauricio Castillo, and Carson Claeys, played a great game defensively, limiting the shots on goal and stopping many dangerous offensive plays by Manistee," Coronado said.
Riley Garcia, Ricardo Bahena and Harrison Jenkins were also effective on the offensive end along with the Tiger goal-scorers.
Bishop Lee made four saves for Shelby in goal to preserve the win.
"The Tigers had great chemistry as a team and played their passing game, allowing them to maintain possession of the ball for most of the game," Coronado said.