SHELBY — Shelby’s focus has been defense all season, as the Tigers lack the ability to get goals in bunches. They played good defense again Tuesday, but lost a 2-0 game to a tough Montague squad.
The Wildcats scored once in each half, and Tigers’ coach Pete Peterson said miscues on defense led to both goals.
For Shelby, of course, therein lies the issue: The Tigers struggle to score goals, so they have to be virtually perfect on defense to win a game.
“Today, the second half was one of our better offensive performances,” Peterson said. “I thought we did a pretty good job. We had some opportunities...I was happy about that.
“They’ll learn from it. No one likes to lose, but our girls understand we’re playing better. The goals will come.”
Shelby had more subs available than Montague Tuesday, and the Tigers tried to take advantage of that in the second half when Montague began to tire. It almost paid off, as Shelby got a few scoring chances, but none of them hit. Still, the team is far ahead of where it was just weeks ago.
“We started passing instead of trying to send it into the wind,” Peterson said of the second half, which Shelby played with the wind disadvantage. “We were just trying to use what we had. In the second half, the passing was working and we had some looks.”
Shelby has had a tough schedule of late, facing a brutal North Muskegon squad and the second-place Whitehall team in consecutive games last week before drawing Montague Tuesday. The hope is that sharpens the Tigers up for the postseason ahead.
Even if it doesn’t bring postseason success, Peterson is optimistic about the program’s future, saying there are a few girls on the JV team he’d bring up if its roster was big enough to allow for it. Some of those players could make appearances in the district tournament.
“There are girls on the JV I’d love to have up but I can’t bring them up, because if I bring them up they don’t have a JV anymore,” Peterson said. “Those girls need to play 10, 12, 16 games down there so they get better. If I start robbing them now, or earlier in the season like I could’ve, I might be able to win a few of these games, but the thing is, it’s going to be so much better for Shelby soccer in the long run by trying to keep the JV together.
“If I bring them up on the varsity and they play 15 minutes and score a goal, it’s not as important as playing 60 minutes against good competition against JV girls that are their own age and get better...It’s coming. It’ll just take some time. We’ll probably run out of season, is what will happen, but the girls who stay will be better because of it.”