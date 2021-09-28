SHELBY — Shelby has waited over two decades to be outright West Michigan Conference champions, but Tuesday, the Tigers took their most important step yet to ending that drought.
Shelby edged fellow league unbeaten North Muskegon 2-1, putting itself in position to clinch the outright league championship with a win or tie against rival Hart next Tuesday. The Tigers could also clinch the outright title if Whitehall loses or ties against either North Muskegon or Montague. It would be the team's first outright title since 2000; they did share the championship with North Muskegon in 2016.
Tuesday, Shelby turned its usual philosophy of feeling out opponents on its head, knowing that likely wouldn't work against a team as good as the Norsemen. Within five minutes, the Tigers had nearly scored on a shot from point-blank range by Harrison Jenkins but for a save by the Norsemen keeper.
"For the most part (this season), we tried to think about it as, the first minute, we're going to hustle and see what the other team has, then we're going to move pieces around and play our game," Shelby coach Jairo Coronado said. "But this time, I said we can't afford to do that. We have to start from the very first second."
Shelby's all-out hustle got results with 18:16 to go, when the Norsemen keeper, concerned about venturing out of the goalie box, misplayed a ball. Shelby senior Harrison Jenkins bolted like a comet after the ball and managed to beat his foe to it, tapping it into the net to give the Tigers the lead.
Jenkins has a knack for plays like that, scoring a memorable goal against Whitehall earlier this season while literally on his knees and grabbing a goalpost.
"We're just hustlers," Jenkins said. "When a team makes a mistake, we capitalize on it. The hustle play that caused my first goal, it was a team effort. We pressured, the goalie made a mistake, and I was there."
Coronado said Jenkins' hustle plays are no accident. The Tigers constantly preach not to assume anything from an opponent.
"If you assume the goalie is going to get (the ball) or that the defender is going to get it, you shouldn't be playing for us," Coronado said. "You can't assume things. You have to hustle...And on that play, he kept going after the ball. He didn't hesitate."
Jenkins assisted on Gabriel Gonzalez' goal early in the second half to put the Tigers up 2-0. The Norsemen would get one back on a penalty kick with 14:32 left, but were unable to tie the game despite a fevered effort. Each side was assessed a yellow card or two as the second half wore on as they tried to stop the other by any means necessary. Bishop Lee made several nice plays in goal to keep the Norsemen at bay.
Jenkins' big game was doubly sweet for him, because he won't be eligible to play in districts. He said he bumped into a referee during the team's win over Oakridge a couple of weeks ago, and MHSAA rules bar a player from participating in the postseason if they commit such an infraction.
However, he's playing now, and he's the emotional center of the team. Before each game, Jenkins stands in the middle of a closely-gathered group of Tigers and bellows, "Who's got my back?" before his teammates reply with "I've got your back!"
"Everybody getting together, the energy in the circle, everybody just hyped up and pumped up," Jenkins said. "When your entire family hones around you, you feel the love and feel the energy, it empowers you to play hard. That's really what caused us to win this game, the family bond we had.
"This team is my family and I love them all to death."
The Tigers hope to keep riding those good vibes deep into the playoffs.
"It's nice to show them that hard work pays off," Coronado said. "I'm very proud of every single one of them. They played a tremendous (game)...The environment was just great today, very positive, and we came out with what we wanted, a win."