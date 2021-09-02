MUSKEGON — Shelby dominated Tuesday's game against Orchard View, 8-0.
The Tigers got off to a slow start in the game, but played tremendous defense throughout, never allowing a shot on goal.
Ricardo Bahena had three goals for Shelby, and Ryan Jenkins had two. Bahena also had an assist. Miguel Guerra had a goal and two assists, and Carson Claeys and Mauricio Castillo each scored as well.
"We played one of our best games of the season because we didn't commit any mistakes and were able to play our best passing game," Tigers' coach Jairo Coronado said. "Mauricio Castillo is having a great season as expected. He specifically showed his leadership and won every 1-on-1 challenge."