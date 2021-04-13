SHELBY — For a while Tuesday night, it looked like Hart and Shelby were in for another slugfest in what so often turns into those types of games between the rivals.
However, the Tigers took command late, scoring six second-half goals to earn the mercy rule and defeat undermanned Hart 8-0.
The Pirates (0-2, 0-1 West Michigan Conference) were down several players due to some combination of contact tracing and injuries, and didn’t have any subs to play with, contributing to them running out of gas later in the game.
Shelby (1-2, 1-0 WMC) was the beneficiary, and Ashlee Miller finished the game off with a late goal with 2:13 left on the clock.
Tigers’ forward Morgan Frees starred early for Shelby, scoring both first-half goals, one on a corner kick by Haydee Pedroza and another by shaking off two Pirate defenders as she approached the box. Frees added a third goal early in the first half before Shelby coach Pete Peterson moved her away from the front of the offense to give other girls some work.
“We (normally) have her in the middle because she’s dependable and she’s aggressive,” Peterson said of Frees. “She’ll make things happen. I kept thinking I had to put one of my 10th-graders in the middle to free things up, and I put Isabel in the middle and she was able to send some balls through for us. Once Morgan got rolling, we were able to use that and exploit it, and she got a couple and that got us a little breathing room.
“We were able to spread some goals around and we were able to get some people into more midfield-ish positions, like Aubrey (Klotz). She’s normally a defensive mid but we slid her up into offensive mid and got her some looks. As far as a confidence-builder game, I think that was it, but I didn’t think we’d get to eight.”
Klotz had the Tigers’ fourth goal, working through traffic in front of the net, and Shelby added later goals by Lauren Dean (on a penalty kick), Nadia Millan, Lindsey Harvell and Miller.
Hart hung in early on in part due to the efforts of keeper Anngelena Karas. With Maricruz Andaverde unavailable, Karas got the start in net, and for a first-year athlete, she was impressive.
“I think Anngelena, in the first half, did an absolutely amazing job,” Hart coach Joe Gilbert said. “We’ve seen some great things out of her...We’re working on training up some young goalies, which will be good for the future.”
However, with no subs available otherwise, Gilbert moved Karas back to the field in the second half, and the Tigers had some more luck after that as Hart struggled to maintain control of the ball.
Still, there were improvements, and Peterson noted that Hart spooked the Tigers a bit early.
“People had an idea of what was going on,” Gilbert said. “We had a game under our belts, and we’re learning more.”
Gilbert added that Julia Greiner was “tireless” in her effort and had a strong defensive game.
It wasn’t that long ago that the Tigers were in the position of being young and very inexperienced, so Peterson could relate, which is part of why Frees didn’t keep scoring.
“I feel for them because I’ve been on that side of the coin where you have a team that’s really young,” Peterson said. “They hung with us...They’ll grow from it and we’ll grow from it. Hopefully it gets us rolling in the right direction offensively.”
The Tigers, Peterson said, missed out on a pivotal year of development for several seniors who were juniors a year ago. Those seniors haven’t started the year playing like experienced players, because they aren’t.
“They’re just raw,” Peterson said. “They don’t have any handle on the ball. They’re in decent position, but it’s all the finer points they don’t have because they missed that whole year.”
Shelby does have a much-needed security blanket on that front, though, in senior keeper Lexi Schultz, who’s been starting in goal since she was a freshman. Schultz snatched a Hart shot out of the air early in the game that looked for all the world like it was headed for the net. She can bring that kind of anticipation and athleticism to bail out the Tiger defense if needed.
“You can’t discount Lauren Dean being back there either,” Peterson said. “Her and Lauren play a lot of sports together. Knowing that if the ball gets through, she’s back there (helps). That girl had her dead to rights. She had a goal...and Lexi guessed right and just snatched it.”
The Tigers have a tough upcoming schedule, facing Newaygo Thursday and competing at a high-level tournament at Oakridge Saturday that will include not just the host Eagles but also the same Tri-County team that blanked Shelby last week, in addition to Kenowa Hills.
“It could be an 0-3 day, but if we learn from it, we’ll be doing OK,” Peterson said.