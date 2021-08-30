SHELBY — Shelby clobbered Reed City Wednesday in its home opener, 12-0. The game was stopped at halftime due to the mercy rule.
The Tigers did not allow a single shot on goal in the game and had seven different players score goals. Ricardo Bahena led Shelby for the second game in a row, scoring three times. Carson Claeys, Ryan Jenkins and Miguel Guerra each had a goal, and Joseph Hayes racked up five assists.
"We still have to work on our pass-run, pass-run passing game, but our performance and chemistry as a team was good today," Shelby coach Jairo Coronado said.
In addition to the Tigers' offensive exploits, Coronado said Claeys, Isaiah Cortina and Erick Valenzuela had impressive performances on defense.
Harrison Jenkins, Mauricio Castillo and Caleb Allison each had one goal in the win. Castillo passed out three assists, and Ryan Jenkins had two.