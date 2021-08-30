NEWAYGO — Shelby routed Newaygo Monday in a non-conference showdown, 6-0.
The Tigers spread the ball around effectively, with five different players scoring a goal in the game. Ricardo Bahena was the Tigers' lone two-goal scorer. He also had an assist in the game.
"We played a great passing game," Shelby coach Jairo Coronado said. "Our defense limited the shots on goal, our midfielders controlled the middle and distributed the ball very well, and our offense capitalized on most one-on-one situations against Newaygo's goalie."
Ryan Jenkins, Carson Claeys, Erick Valenzuela and Mason Garcia also scored for Shelby. Joseph Hayes had three assists and Jenkins had two.