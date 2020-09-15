SHELBY — Despite not allowing a shot on goal all game long, the Shelby Tigers had to settle for a 0-0 tie with Oakridge Monday in their season opener.
Shelby had nine shots on goal to Oakridge's zero, generating several scoring chances. However, the Eagles' defense was able to turn back all nine Shelby shots.
Coach Jairo Coronado credited defenders Logan Claeys, Henry Kidder, Brian Garcia and Mauricio Castillo with strong games.
"We just couldn't capitalize our opportunities to score," Coronado said.