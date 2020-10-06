SHELBY — Shelby got off to a great start Tuesday against rival Hart, and the Tigers rode that hot start to a 3-1 win.
Shelby (3-3-2, 3-2-1 West Michigan Conference) scored a goal less than four minutes into the game when Ricardo Bahena barreled his way into the box and fed Joseph Hayes for a goal. The Tigers continued to dominate play through the first half, and were rewarded with a second goal, by Bahena, with 7:47 to go. Bahena broke free from the Hart defense and a challenge by Hart keeper Kyan Clark resulted in Bahena’s going down while trying to maneuver around him. However, the ball kept going and trickled into the net for a 2-0 Shelby lead.
“We started very well,” Shelby coach Jairo Coronado said. “We started playing our game. I told my guys, they have to play our game, and that’s what we did in the first half.”
In the second half, Hart (3-8-1, 1-5 WMC) performed better; coach Joe Gilbert said a few Pirates sat the first half for off-field reasons, and with Juan Sarabia back up at center midfield instead of at sweeper, it resulted in better play. Still, though, Hart wasn’t able to get at Shelby.
That is, until the Pirates were awarded a penalty kick on a foul in the box. Rigo Rangel pocketed the kick and Hart was on the board.
After that, though, Shelby clamped down and didn’t allow any more clear scoring chances. Logan Claeys scored his own penalty-kick goal in the closing minutes.
The strong defensive effort was a pleasant sight for Coronado after the Tigers surrendered six second-half goals against Ludington the day before.
“The defenders got back on track, and today it showed,” Coronado said. “They had a PK they scored on us, and after that they didn’t have any shots on goal, maybe one or two. Our center mids, Riley (Garcia) and Joseph, did good today.”
Gilbert, who noticed during the game that Shelby keeper Bishop Lee was playing well out of the net at times, hoped to see his team launch a long shot or two as a response, but it never happened. Turnovers were also an issue.
“We’re turning the ball over too much,” Gilbert said. “We weren’t taking enough shots...We didn’t close them down quickly enough in our defensive third, so we allowed them easy pickings right in front of the net. We made it easy for them.”
The Pirates had an eye-opening experience last week when they played a high-level Division 2 opponent, Spring Lake, that Gilbert hopes his team learns from. In fact, he noted that Rangel, one of the team’s stars, asked to take a minute on the bench during a brief rest just to watch the Lakers’ ball movement.
“Take notes,” Gilbert said he relayed to Rangel. “Playing Spring Lake, the ball never stopped moving. When we looked at that, we went into practices and focused on, how do we move the unit in our position? That’s what we’re trying to take into the postseason, is collective team play,”
The Tigers will enter the postseason still in search of their first district title. With the defense they have played, a playoff run isn’t out of the question, but Coronado said mistake-free play will be key.
“We made some minor mistakes that we’ll go fix in practice,” Coronado said. “We’ll keep working on those. We’re not perfect, but we have to keep working on it. We can’t make any mistakes if we don’t need to.”