FREMONT — Shelby had to retool its lineup on the fly Friday against Fremont, but the Tigers were still able to play the Packers to a 1-1 tie in a battle of undefeated squads.
Shelby lost Brian Garcia in the first half, so freshman Mauricio Castillo was moved to Garcia's sweeper position. Castillo joined Henry Kidder, Logan Claeys and Carson Claeys in limiting the Packers' attack.
Joseph Hayes had Shelby's lone goal in the game, and Riley Garcia and Ryan Jenkins were each credited with good work by coach Jairo Coronado. Brandon Rabe and Gabriel Gonzalez limited the Packers' wingers.