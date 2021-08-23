FREMONT — Shelby played Fremont to a 2-2 tie Wednesday in its season opener, twice scoring tying goals in the game.
Harrison Jenkins got the Tigers on the board late in the first half on a shot that was deflected by a Packer defender into the net. Mauricio Castillo had the final goal of the game with 14 minutes to play, maneuvering through the Fremont defense and beating the keeper one-on-one.
"Both teams started very conservative since it was the first game of the season," Shelby coach Jairo Coronado said. "Most of the game was played in the middle.
"There are many things we can still improve on, but overall I'm glad with our performance for being the first game of the season, specially knowing that we played a very hard opponent with great players."
The Tigers fired 10 shots on goal to Fremont's six, and Bishop Lee made four saves in goal.