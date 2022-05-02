Shelby and Hart played to a 1-1 tie Saturday in the teams' final game of Saturday's Hart Tournament, though the Tigers ended up being awarded second place because of a superior goal differential to the Pirates.
The Tigers went 1-1-1 overall, defeating Suttons Bay 3-1 and falling to West Michigan Aviation 3-0. Hart beat Suttons Bay 2-0 and lost 5-0 to the Aviators.
Hart led 1-0 at halftime of the rivals' battle in their final game thanks in part to the wind advantage. Devyn Adams had the Pirates' goal, assisted by Athena Thocher. Shelby then gained the advantage in the second half and managed a goal of its own, scored by Kendall Zaverl on a Molli Schultz assist just a few minutes out of halftime.
Hart made a late push to try to score a game-winning goal, but were unable to do so.
Who did well in each game was largely decided, said Shelby coach Pete Peterson, by that wind.
"The wind was a huge factor for all teams," Peterson said. "It was hard to maintain any possession if you made any long passes against the wind. Defensively, we did fine and adapted to three different styles of play (against) three different teams."
The Tigers earlier dominated the first half of play against Suttons Bay because of the wind. Gladys Moncada-Pineda, Aubrey Klotz and Morgan Frees each scored a goal for Shelby in that win. Frees and Emma Soelberg each recorded an assist.
The Aviators had the wind advantage in the second half against Shelby, and they scored all three of the game's goals in that half.
"Offensively we were effective against Hart and Suttons Bay, but had difficulty matching the speed of Aviation academy's defense," Peterson said.
Julia Greiner and Marissa Goodrich had Hart's goals against Suttons Bay, the latter on a penalty kick. The Pirate defense dominated that game, not allowing any shots on goal to give keeper Maricruz Andaverde the shutout. Against the Aviators, Andaverde and Rhylly Brown each saw time in net, but Hart was unable to record a shot on goal.