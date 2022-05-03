Shelby tied Reed City Monday in non-conference action, 2-2, in a mostly defensive-oriented game.
The Tigers (3-8-2) only had five shots on goal but were efficient with them, scoring twice in the first half. Aubrey Klotz scored the first goal and Kendall Zaverl had the second. Zaverl assisted Klotz' goal and Dulce Mendieta recorded Zaverl's assist.
Shelby led 2-1 at halftime before Reed City tied the game with 14 minutes to play to salvage the draw.
"Defensively we did a nice job of filling the lanes against a good passing team and limiting their looks at goal," Shelby coach Pete Peterson said. "Offensively we slowed the game down and try to take advantage of their outside left and center of the defense."