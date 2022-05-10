Shelby knocked off Benzie Central in a well-played road contest Monday, 2-0.
The Tigers (4-11-2) recorded 12 shots on goal to just two for the Huskies, and cashed two of them in during the first half to account for all the scoring.
Kendall Zaverl got Shelby on the board with a penalty kick, and Emma Soelberg scored later in the half on a Hannah Frees assist.
"I thought that defensively we were solid and really got to the ball well," Shelby coach Pete Peterson said. "We were able to really get the ball into and through the midfield."