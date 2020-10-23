KINGSLEY — A 15-year wait was long enough for Shelby, which earned its first district title since 2005 Thursday night with a 2-0 victory over Big Rapids in the district championship game.
Shelby now advances to the regional semifinals, to be played in Clare at 8 p.m. Wednesday. The opponent will be the winner of Saturday's Tri-County vs. Oakridge district final.
The Tigers, who narrowly lost in the finals a year ago, were not to be denied this time, even against the #1-seeded Cardinals. Shelby controlled play most of the game, despite rainy and wet conditions on the field.
"Our defense played a great role since they were able to stop all of the long balls and dangerous plays," Shelby coach Jairo Coronado said. "Our midfielders kept the 'pass-run, pass-run' pace going, which helped tremendously on offense."
The Tigers scored in the opening half by pressuring the Cardinals' keeper into an own-goal, and in the second half, they added another goal when Riley Garcia found the net off of a corner kick. On the back end, Shelby keeper Bishop Lee made seven saves, including two saves in one-on-one situations with Big Rapids' offense, maintaining a clean sheet in his biggest game.
Coronado said his team didn't shy away from discussing the stakes of the game, pointing out at halftime that the players were 40 minutes from making history and that if they all gave their best effort, it would be achieved.
"'Whenever you feel like you are at your best, give me that extra push, that extra hustle, win that extra 50-50 ball for the team,'" Coronado said he told the team. "'If each and every one of you does that, we’ll be up to great things.'”