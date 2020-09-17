MONTAGUE — Shelby knows it has a great defense, having returned several all-state level talents at the back end. Wednesday, the Tigers showed they can score a little, too.
Shelby dominated in a West Michigan Conference game against previously unbeaten Montague, scoring a 4-0 win that showed it can be among the top tier of WMC competitors.
The Tigers (1-0-1, 1-0-1 WMC) had been the better team in its previous match against Oakridge, not allowing a shot on goal, but were unable to score in the game. Wednesday, the Tigers were great again on defense, but also played crisply and aggressively on offense and scored three times in the first half to take control.
"In the first game, we didn't have that last touch, and this game, we capitalized on the ones we had," Shelby coach Jairo Coronado said. "I'm happy with our performance. It was a great performance. There are some things we have to improve for sure, but I'm happy with what I saw today."
The teams were scoreless for nearly 20 minutes to start the game, but the Tigers scored on a beautiful corner kick pass from Ricardo Bahena to Logan Claeys, who headed the ball into the net for the first goal. The scoring chance was set up by a great pass from Henry Kidder to Harrison Jenkins, leading to the corner kick.
Montague nearly answered a few minutes later on its own header, but the Tigers turned that miss into another opportunity, which they cashed for a goal by Bahena, who came up with a loose ball and got a one-on-one matchup with the keeper.
The battle for 50/50 balls was a big one in the game, and one that Shelby consistently won. Senior defensemen Brian Garcia, Henry Kidder, and the aforementioned Claeys were rock-solid all day, along with freshman Mauricio Castillo.
" My defense is playing great this season so far," Coronado said. "I'm glad they're all having a good season."
Joseph Hayes added a late first-half goal with 1:13 to go, beating a pair of Wildcat defenders.
Shelby's final goal came with 22:28 left in the game. Again the Tigers used a tremendous pass, this one from Kidder, to set up the goal, which Jenkins scored on a one-tap touch. Jenkins was the fourth different Tiger to score in the game.
"Four people scored goals, and it was nice to see that," Coronado said. "They were nice plays, so that was even better...I'm happy with that too, because it doesn't have to be the striker (that scores)...We don't really want to have only one player score the goals. Like I told my players, anyone can score goals with the formation we run in."