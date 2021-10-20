BIG RAPIDS — Shelby’s district defense came to a surprisingly early end Tuesday night, as the Big Rapids Cardinals scored a dramatic 2-1 overtime win to upset the defending district champion and top seed Tigers.
The deciding goal came very early in the first overtime on a controversial goal. Tigers’ keeper Bishop Lee was unable to hold onto a long Cardinals’ kick amid challenges from several Big Rapids players. Brendan Pippin was credited with the goal, his second of the game. Shelby coaches, and Lee, were adamant he had been illegally kicked in the ruckus, but the goal stood.
“On that last goal, we can disagree, but it’s part of the game,” Tigers’ coach Jairo Coronado said. “We just move on. Bishop said, ‘He kicked me,’ this and that, but I told them once the ref calls it we have to move on. We have to play our game and focus on our game, and we did.”
Shelby (12-5-1) made several attempts at scoring a tying goal, but the Big Rapids defense was equal to the task, and the final whistle brought several Tigers to their knees, having seen what was in many ways a dream season end prematurely.
Regulation time featured two halves that were essentially mirrors of one another. The Cardinals scored within the first two minutes of the game, as Pippin managed to work out of traffic for a goal, but Shelby largely controlled the rest of the half, albeit without a score. The reverse took place in the second half; the Tigers’ Ricardo Bahena broke free of the defense for an impressive goal, but from there Big Rapids had the better of action, including attempting a slew of corner kicks. However, just like the Cards in the first half, Shelby was able to turn back those attempts and earn a chance to win the game in overtime.
“It was going to be a very even game,” Coronado said. “They scored that first goal, and then we started playing our game. In the second half, I told them during halftime, we have to play our game, try our hardest, and give me that plus-one we talk about. They gave it to me, and we were able to score in the second half...I asked them for their best and they gave it to me. As a coach, it’s hard to ask for anything else.”
The Tigers played with a target on their back Tuesday as the defending district champ, the top seed, and the West Michigan Conference champion. On top of all of that, the Cardinals were the team Shelby had defeated in last year’s district finals, only adding to their motivation for revenge.
Shelby’s players were emotional after the game, as one would expect in their situation, but Coronado and assistant coach Jonah Kelley exhorted them to remember all that they had accomplished — most importantly, becoming WMC champions outright for the first time in over two decades.
“We didn’t accomplish something we wanted to accomplish, but that doesn’t mean our year was terrible,” Coronado said. “We had a very good year. We won the conference after 21 years. We’re trying to give them the message, it’s OK to be sad about it, but we have to keep our heads up and be proud of what we’ve done. This is a great group of kids, and we wanted to make history with them.”
The Tigers will lose Bahena, Joseph Hayes, Riley Garcia and Gabriel Gonzalez, all top contributors, to graduation from this team, but many of the team’s best players will be back, and in 2022 it’ll be them with the chips on their shoulder. Coronado said he’s confident his team will put together the same kind of off-season this team did last year and reap the rewards of it next fall.
“We’re going to learn from this and come back stronger next year to this spot, and we’re going to move on,” Coronado said. “This season worked really well because we worked phenomenally during the off-season...We just have to move on from it and learn from it, and fix what we need to fix.”