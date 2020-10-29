CLARE — Shelby was not to be denied Wednesday night in its regional semifinal game against Oakridge, even with a pair of missed penalty kicks and a trip to overtime.
The Tigers scored the game-winning goal with 5:22 left in the first overtime period, on a Joseph Hayes header off a corner kick, to beat Oakridge 2-1 and advance to Saturday's regional finals against Elk Rapids, a perennial power and the #1 team in the state based on the Michigan Power Rating.
Elk Rapids was the team that knocked out Shelby the last time it reached the regional finals, back in 2005.
"Our school program's grown up," Tigers' senior Logan Claeys said. "We've had lots of successful teams that had great regular seasons and just can't finish when it comes to the postseason. It's a whole lot of fun to be here now. I just hope we can keep going."
Shelby (8-3-2) controlled possession most of the first half, but it took over 34 minutes for it to be rewarded with a goal. Claeys sailed a penalty shot wide right with six minutes left in the half, but the Tigers turned it up a notch and scored with 3:49 before halftime on a brilliant 20-yard shot by Henry Kidder that beat the Eagles' keeper to his right.
"I thank my teammates a ton," Claeys said. "They were as supportive as could be. Everyone, as soon as I missed, just started playing harder. No one was upset at me or anything. They were just ready to play harder and ready to win, because they knew we could do it."
"A normal shot was not going to beat that goalie, and we wanted to make sure we scored," Coronado said of Kidder's shot. "Henry is just playing phenomenal, especially since districts started."
Early in the second half, Oakridge tied the score when Victor Conteras launched a long shot that short-hopped Tiger keeper Bishop Lee and bounced over his head into the goal, an unfortunate break.
Claeys got another penalty shot with 13 minutes left — like the first, it was caused by a foul in the box — but this time the shot hit the left post and bounced away. Despite that, the Tigers continued to control play, although the game went into overtime.
Tiger coach Jairo Coronado, who received a Gatorade bath from his team after the game, said he motivated his players for the overtime by telling them they could only practice the next day if they won.
"I said, this is when I need you more than any other time," Coronado said. "I told them, if we want to have practice tomorrow, you have to give me that plus-one that we keep talking about. Let's have practice tomorrow and make history.
"They wanted to give me their best, for their family, for their community of Shelby, for the district. Many of them having played together since they were little, they wanted to make history and keep playing."
Shelby answered the call, dominating possession in the 20 minutes of overtime. Riley Garcia kicked the corner that Hayes wheeled around and headed perfectly into the net, and Oakridge never did get a clear scoring chance to counter.
"Some of them were tired, but they kept pushing, and it was nice to see that we worked as a team today," Coronado said. "Of course, there were some players that stood out, but they worked as a team, and I'm so proud of them."
The Tigers will be underdogs going into the regional final against a powerful Elks program that boasts a gaudy 18-2-4 record and district titles the past two seasons. However, Shelby doesn't expect to be content with a regional final appearance.
"Obviously, all we can think about now is playing our hearts out for that regional title," Claeys said. "It's a big deal to us. We know we belong here. We've worked all summer. We've grown up together as little kids. We just really can't wait."