SHELBY — After a rough first 15 minutes Wednesday against Whitehall, Shelby largely controlled the final 65 minutes. However, the Tigers couldn't dig themselves out of the early hole they were in and lost a tough battle 3-1.

The loss was Shelby's first in West Michigan Conference play since 2020 after an unbeaten league season a year ago.

"Whitehall played a really good first half," Shelby coach Jairo Coronado said. "They have a really good coach and a good staff and very good players. We were just not there...The passion and the heart wasn't there. We relied on skill to do everything. We learned the hard way that skill isn't everything. We have to play with passion, with heart. We have to have fun."

The Vikings scored all three of their goals in that early 15-minute burst. Corbin Vanderstelt launched a brilliant long shot from 40-plus yards out, followed by another shot from him that deflected off a Tiger and into the net. A terrific cross led to an easy Whitehall goal with 25:17 to go in the third, coming just 25 seconds after Shelby had a great shot turned back by Whitehall keeper Andon Palmer.

At halftime the Tigers (3-5, 1-1 WMC) regrouped, and the second half looked much different. If not for several excellent saves from Palmer, Shelby could have tied or won the game.

"Unfortunately for us, the goalie did a pretty good job," Coronado said. "I felt like we dominated the second half, but we just couldn't score more. We scored one. I told my guys, we need more than that for sure. We just need to keep working on it."

Alan Arreola got Shelby on the board with seven minutes to play, with the Tigers benefiting from a deflected shot this time. Shelby continued to make runs at the net after that but was unable to find another goal.

It hasn't always been easy for Shelby, losing four of its first five, but Coronado was not surprised at the early struggles, noting heavy graduation losses and a tough early-season schedule.

"We played some D-2 schools early in the season, and we had a hard time," Coronado said, referring to Godwin Heights and Ludington among others. "Losing (the senior class we lost) is hard. I told them, we have the talent. Unfortunately, we just learned the hard way that talent is not enough."

Luckily for Shelby, with every team in the WMC now playing 10 league games in an expanded and tougher league, one loss is unlikely to sink its chances of repeating as champions. That remains the team's goal, although it got tougher with difficult matchups still on deck.

"The conference is tougher now and we knew that," Coronado said. "We talked about wanting to beat everyone, including the newcomers. Ludington is playing very good soccer, and we want to get ready for all those tougher games for sure. Today didn't work, but this is not over. We're not done, by no means. Our plan is to beat everyone else and get the conference banner back."