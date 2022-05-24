SHELBY — Shelby couldn't keep Whitehall's bats off the board Monday in a West Michigan Conference doubleheader loss, 17-5 and 16-6.
The first game was close for two innings, but Whitehall blew up for 12 runs in the third inning to take a 13-0 advantage. Kaylynn Clark led the Tiger offense with two hits, including a double, and three RBI. Ally Corey also got a hit and drove in two runs. Daphne Clark and Kendall Zoulek each got a hit and scored a run.
Shelby (5-18, 3-9 WMC) jumped ahead 3-0 in game two, but Whitehall ambushed the Tigers with 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning to go ahead for good. Jackie Hammerle got two hits, and Clark tripled and scored twice. Claire Gowell also got a hit and scored twice, and Corey doubled.