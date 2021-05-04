SHELBY — Finally returning to action after a two-week pause in play, Shelby lost a doubleheader to Grant Monday by scores of 13-6 and 15-0.
Grant jumped ahead early in game one with six runs in the first two innings. The Tigers rallied to get within two runs, 8-6, in the fifth inning, but Grant pulled away with five sixth-inning scores. Megan Sly led the Shelby offense with three hits and two RBI, and Ally Corey, Kaylyn Clark, Jackie Hammerle and Kendall Zoulek each had two hits. Hammerle drove in two runs and Corey plated one.
Grant ended game two in four innings due to the mercy rule, scoring 13 of them in the final two frames. Zoulek had two long doubles to pace the Tiger attack, but Shelby only had three other hits in the game.