MUSKEGON — Shelby lost a West Michigan Conference doubleheader to North Muskegon Wednesday, 12-1 and 8-4.
In game one, North Muskegon scored five times in the third inning to seize command of the contest. Kendall Zoulek had two hits in the game for Shelby (1-3, 0-2 WMC), and Daphne Clark struck out three batters.
The nightcap saw the Norse score in five of the first six innings. Shelby had six hits as a team, led by Zoulek's two knocks, including her first career home run. Zoulek drove in two runs in the game. Clark doubled in the loss, and Ally Corey had an RBI. Sierra Drake struck out three in the circle.