Shelby lost its season-opening doubleheader Monday at Ludington by scores of 15-3 and 8-5.
The Tigers held a 3-2 lead into the fifth inning of the opener before the Orioles rallied with two runs to take the lead. They then added four more in the sixth inning.
Daphne Clark led Shelby with three hits in the nightcap, and Kaylynn Clark drove in a pair of runs. Daphne pitched the game, striking out five and allowing eight hits and seven walks.
In the opener, Shelby jumped ahead with two first-inning runs, but Ludington exploded for 11 in the second and ended up winning the game in five innings due to the mercy rule. Kaylynn Clark had two hits in the loss, and Alyssa Coulter drove in a run. Daphne Clark pitched, striking out one in four innings.